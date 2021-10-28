ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,760 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (2.52%)
BR30 20,622 Increased By ▲ 327.01 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 546.91 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By ▲ 231.5 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil drops more than 1pc as US stockpiles rise sharply

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected, even as fuel inventories dropped and tanks at the nation’s largest storage hub emptied further.

The bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks gave some investors an impetus to unload long positions after strong gains in recent weeks brought both the Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks to multi-year highs.

Brent oil futures were down $1.89, or 2.2%, to $84.51 a barrel as of 1:02 p.m. EDT (1702 GMT), after ending at a seven-year high on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.97, or 2.3%, to $82.68 a barrel.

Both benchmarks closed on Friday with a seventh straight weekly gain as major producers hold back supply and demand rebounds after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Crude oil inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels last week, according to the U.S. Energy Department, more than the expected 1.9 million-barrel gain. Gasoline stocks dropped by 2 million barrels, bringing them to levels not seen in nearly four years, as U.S. consumers grapple with rising prices to fill their vehicles’ tanks.

Storage tanks at the WTI delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, are more depleted than they have been in the past three years, with prices for longer-dated futures contracts pointing to supplies staying at those levels for months.

The selling on Wednesday was more pronounced in Brent, continuing a narrowing in the discount between WTI and the international benchmark as inventories at the Cushing hub have dropped sharply.

“The market continues to deplete Cushing crude oil inventories and that is impacting the Brent-WTI spread and ultimately we’re going to see crude oil diverted from the Permian up to Cushing rather than going to the Gulf Coast,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

However, a patchy recovery around the world from the worst health crisis in 100 years, has often led to doubts over the sustainability of oil prices.

“(Some) countries are falling into an autumn Covid-19 case spike,” said Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy, “which poses downside risk for oil demand growth in the very near-term and could provide a soft pressure on oil prices.”

Oil prices Brent oil Oil oil rates

Comments

Comments are closed.

Oil drops more than 1pc as US stockpiles rise sharply

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan

ABL’s PAT grows 5pc to Rs13,070m in 9 months YoY

Read more stories