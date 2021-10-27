ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,760 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (2.52%)
BR30 20,622 Increased By ▲ 327.01 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 546.91 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By ▲ 231.5 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Coca-Cola boosts earnings outlook on reopening restaurants

AFP 27 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: While the pandemic recovery remains uneven, Coca-Cola said Wednesday it expects improved earnings for the year as soft drink consumption improves worldwide, aided by reopening businesses.

The iconic soda brand saw "away-from-home" outlets like restaurants and entertainment venues collapse as Covid-19 spread, but sales rebounded in the latest three months.

That was "driven by ongoing recovery in markets where coronavirus-related uncertainty is abating," according to the earnings report.

"We are updating our full-year guidance to reflect another quarter of momentum in the business," Coca-Cola chief James Quincey said in a statement.

He cautioned that "the recovery continues to be asynchronous," but added that the company's "strong system alignment and networked organization are helping us unlock enormous potential in our brands and across our markets."

The company now expects full year revenue to jump 13 percent to 14 percent, and earnings per share increasing 15 percent to 17 percent.

Coca-Cola posts decline in Q1 earnings

The company's profit in the quarter ended October 1 rose to just under $2.5 billion from $1.7 billion in the comparable three months of 2020, a 42 percent rebound.

Sales were led primarily by developing and emerging markets notably India, Russia and Brazil, "driven by ongoing recovery in markets where coronavirus-related uncertainty is abating," the company said.

The trademark Coke brand saw a five percent increase in sales, slightly less than the increase in sports drinks and coffee, while nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages grew 12 percent.

Coca Cola earnings

Comments

1000 characters

Coca-Cola boosts earnings outlook on reopening restaurants

KSA financial assistance has nothing to do with IMF negotiations, says Tarin

Pakistan's rupee recovers 1.44% against US dollar as KSA support cools off market

PM Imran says TLP's demands cannot be accepted

US senators urge Biden to avoid sanctions against India over Russian deal

Our collective efforts can halt economic meltdown in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Mullah Omar's son on TV as Taliban polish public image

PM Imran thanks Saudi Arabia after $3-billion financial assistance

Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan as Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline

China says Taliban eager to have dialogue with the world

Doctors, oil workers to join disobedience movement against Sudan military takeover

Read more stories