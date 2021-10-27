ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
Bangladesh opt to bat in first ever T20 clash against England

AFP 27 Oct 2021

ABU DHABI: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat against England at the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday in the two nations' first ever meeting in the format.

The Tigers, who lost their opening Super 12 match to Sri Lanka, have made one change with Shoriful Islam coming in for Mohammad Saifuddin who has been forced out of the tournament with a back injury. "The wicket looks good, so we want to put up a good total," said Mahmudullah.

"We have got three spinners playing, so we need to restrict them. This is a new game, so we need to play well."

England come in unchanged from their thrashing of holders West Indies. A second win in the Super 12s would bolster their semi-final hopes.

Captain Eoin Morgan said his Indian Premier League (IPL) experience with Kolkata Knight Riders would be key in batting second.

"We have been good at chasing, the wicket looks good," said Morgan.

"We need to adapt. The scars of the past (England's loss against Bangladesh in 2015 50-over World Cup that knocked them out of the tournament) motivate you for the future."

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

