Stocks end sharply lower in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday with tech firms taking a heavy hit after US authorities banned China Telecom from the country over national security concerns, ramping up tensions between the two superpowers.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.57 percent, or 409.53 points, to 25,628.74.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.98 percent, or 35.33 points, to 3,562.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.11 percent, or 26.88 points, to 2,397.51.