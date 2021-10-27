ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 128 (2.76%)
BR30 20,678 Increased By ▲ 383.22 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,922 Increased By ▲ 617.45 (1.36%)
KSE30 17,965 Increased By ▲ 256.81 (1.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar edges lower, Australian dollar calms after inflation jump

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

LONDON: The US dollar slipped as European markets opened on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar pared gains, having jumped following surprisingly strong inflation data which raised the possibility of sooner-than-planned rate hikes.

Currency markets have been generally quiet in recent sessions as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Investors are also looking to policy announcements this week from the European, Canadian and Japanese central banks for clues on the outlook for rates amid a backdrop of supply-side driven global inflation pressures.

At 0802 GMT, the US dollar index was down less than 0.1% at 93.877.

Short-term US Treasury yields spiked overnight as investors bet that inflation would bring forward interest rate rises.

Standard Chartered FX analysts wrote in a client note that they expect currency market risk sentiment to be limited until the Fed next week, where "hawkish risks are still under-priced".

The Australian dollar was up 0.2% at $0.7513, having reached as high as $0.7536 overnight after data showed that Australian core inflation sped to a six-year high in September, surprising the market. The data prompted a spike in short-term yields.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday next week and market pricing is at odds with RBA policymakers' insistence that there will be no rate hikes before 2024.

"The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might be forced into action after all," wrote Commerzbank analyst Antje Praefcke in a note to clients, referring to rising 3-year yields.

"The market is likely to increasingly assume that the RBA will have to rethink its expansionary monetary policy further due to economic and inflationary developments, which is likely to principally support AUD."

The US dollar was down around 0.4% against Japan's yen, with the pair changing hands at 113.745 - still within recent ranges and close to the four-year high of 114.695 the dollar touched against the yen one week ago.

"Short-JPY positions have clearly become a very popular trade among speculators but it still seems hard to see the yen finding sustained support at the moment," wrote ING FX strategists in a client note.

"115.00 in USD/JPY now appears a matter of when, rather than if."

The Bank of Japan meets on Thursday and is widely expected to downgrade its economic assessment, with markets betting on no rate hike in the foreseeable future.

The Canadian dollar was little changed at $1.2402 ahead of Canada's central bank policy announcement later in the session.

The central bank is expected to raise its inflation forecast and to largely end stimulus from its pandemic-era bond buying program, starting a countdown of sorts to the first interest rate hike since October 2018.

The euro was up around 0.1% at $1.1605. The European Central Bank, which meets on Thursday, is expected to take a dovish stance.

The British pound was down 0.2% against the euro at 84.39 pence per euro. The UK's budget forecasts will be unveiled later in the session but are not expected to impact the pound.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 2% at around $59,114 , having been knocked off the all-time high of $67,016.50 it reached last week.

US Federal Reserve US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar edges lower, Australian dollar calms after inflation jump

PM Imran thanks Saudi Arabia after $3-billion financial assistance

Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan as Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline

China says Taliban eager to have dialogue with the world

Lowest number of critical coronavirus patients, daily mortalities in a year: Umar

Suspension in trading extended after issues in JADE Trading Terminal

Finance for low-income segments: PBA announces strategic partnership with consortium

Four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KE allowed paisa 69 raise in July tariff

Authorities seal Islamabad, Pindi to stop TLP 's march

Read more stories