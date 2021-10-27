ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 128 (2.76%)
BR30 20,678 Increased By ▲ 383.22 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,897 Increased By ▲ 592.73 (1.31%)
KSE30 17,955 Increased By ▲ 246.86 (1.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares edge higher on consumer, IT gains

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday, helped by consumer and information technology stocks, while investors awaited earnings results from a slew of big companies due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.1% each to 18,303 and 61,450 respectively, by 0352 GMT.

The Nifty fast moving consumer index rose 0.8%, while the information technology index climbed 0.6%.

Many top-tier companies including India's leading car maker Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro, cigarette maker ITC, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company and Adani Enterprises will report their earnings later in the day.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares edge higher on consumer, IT gains

Railways tries to get back on the rails

Lowest number of critical coronavirus patients, daily mortalities in a year: Umar

PSX suspends trading after issues in JADE Trading Terminal

Finance for low-income segments: PBA announces strategic partnership with consortium

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KE allowed paisa 69 raise in July tariff

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Authorities seal Islamabad, Pindi to stop TLP 's march

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Read more stories