ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 128 (2.76%)
BR30 20,678 Increased By ▲ 383.22 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,897 Increased By ▲ 592.73 (1.31%)
KSE30 17,955 Increased By ▲ 246.86 (1.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall as coal firms slump; Hong Kong down

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Wednesday, led by coal firms after Beijing's latest move to address skyrocketing coal prices, while environmental protection-related shares rose on the country's plans to hit a carbon emission peak before 2030.

The CSI300 index fell 1.2% to 4,901.93 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9% to 3,564.71.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.5% to 25,642.01. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.8% to 9,095.77.

** The coal sub-index and the energy sub-index lost 3.5% and 2.4%, respectively. ** China said it will conduct "clean up and rectification" work on coal storage sites in some coal-producing areas and ban storage sites without approvals in its latest move to address skyrocketing coal prices.

** The environmental protection industry index, the new energy index, and the new energy vehicles index went up more than 1.5% each.

** China will take action to reduce waste, promote renewables and unconventional fuel, and reform its electricity network as part of its plan to bring carbon emissions to a peak before 2030, China's cabinet said on Tuesday.

** Tech giants and healthcare firms listed in Hong Kong dragged the city's benchmark lower.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index and the Hang Seng Healthcare Index slumped more than 3% each.

** Two-year US Treasury yields leapt to a 19-month high, potentially draining liquidity from emerging markets.

** Analysts said the announcement of Fed tapering next week is pretty much a done deal - markets have moved past tapering and are focused on tightening.

** Separately, China will ask underage users to submit personal details of their guardians as it looks to overhaul rules for registering online accounts under real names, and demand more verification checks by platforms.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall as coal firms slump; Hong Kong down

Railways tries to get back on the rails

Lowest number of critical coronavirus patients, daily mortalities in a year: Umar

PSX suspends trading after issues in JADE Trading Terminal

Finance for low-income segments: PBA announces strategic partnership with consortium

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KE allowed paisa 69 raise in July tariff

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Authorities seal Islamabad, Pindi to stop TLP 's march

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Read more stories