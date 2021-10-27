ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
US demand for oil surges, depleting tanks in Oklahoma

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months.

US demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and diesel has surged as the economy has recovered from the worst of the pandemic.

Demand across the globe means other countries have looked to the United States for crude barrels, also boosting draws out of Cushing.

Analysts expect the draw on inventories to continue in the short-term, which could further boost US crude prices that have already climbed by about 25% in the last two months.

The discount on US crude futures to the international Brent benchmark should stay narrow.

"Storage at Cushing alone has the potential to really rally the market to the moon," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Cushing stockpiles have dropped to 31.2 million barrels, the lowest since October 2018, the Energy Information Administration said last week, or about half of where inventories were at this time a year ago.

Inventories have fallen because of a ramp-up in US demand, which has encouraged domestic refiners to keep crude at home to provide fuel such as gasoline and distillates to US consumers, said Reid I'Anson, senior commodity analyst at Kpler.

In addition, US production has been slow to recover from declines seen in 2020. At the end of 2019, the nation was producing roughly 13 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), but in recent weeks has been less than 11.5 million bpd. At the same time, product supplied by refineries - a proxy for demand - is about just 1% below pre-pandemic peaks.

As a result, the spread between US crude and international benchmark Brent, has collapsed.

The spread between US crude delivered to Cushing and Brent narrowed to roughly $1.09 a barrel this week from $4.47 earlier this month, which had been about the widest spread since May 2020.

In an additional sign of high short-term demand for US crude, the premium for US crude delivered this December versus December 2022 reached a high this week of $12.48 per barrel, most since at least 2014, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

In the next three months, Rystad Energy expects refinery runs in the United States to increase by 500,000 to 600,000 barrels per day. This would outpace production gains of 300,000-400,000 barrels per day, and keep the WTI/Brent spread narrow.

"Only if OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) intervenes with more supply of crude or if COVID rears its ugly head again, curbing demand, this high volatility will come off," said Mukesh Sahdev, senior vice president and head of downstream at Rystad Energy.

