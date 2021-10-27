Hong Kong shares tumble at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday morning after US officials banned China Telecom from operating in the country citing national security concerns, cranking up tensions between the economic superpowers.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.93 percent, or 243.10 points, to 25,795.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.22 percent, or 7.78 points, to 3,589.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.30 percent, or 7.20 points, to 2,417.19.