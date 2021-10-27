ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By ▲ 139.06 (2.99%)
BR30 20,699 Increased By ▲ 403.98 (1.99%)
KSE100 45,815 Increased By ▲ 511.25 (1.13%)
KSE30 17,925 Increased By ▲ 216.49 (1.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares tumble at open

AFP 27 Oct 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday morning after US officials banned China Telecom from operating in the country citing national security concerns, cranking up tensions between the economic superpowers.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.93 percent, or 243.10 points, to 25,795.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.22 percent, or 7.78 points, to 3,589.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.30 percent, or 7.20 points, to 2,417.19.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares tumble at open

Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

Finance for low-income segments: PBA announces strategic partnership with consortium

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KE allowed paisa 69 raise in July tariff

KSA announces massive financial support: Fawad

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Nawaz's 'secret' meetings?: PML-N won't be a party to any deal, says Khaqan

Wall Street in Riyadh sees lingering inflation, oil hitting $100

Read more stories