Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decreased duty drawback rates on the export of stearic acid/distilled fatty acids/glycerin from 2.84 percent of the f.o.b. value to 2.34 percent of the FoB value from October 15, 2021.

The FBR has issued SRO 1385(I)/2021, on Tuesday to amend the standard duty drawback notification SRO 212(1)/2009, dated 5th March 2009. According to the revised notification, the raw material used in the manufacturing of the finished product is palm stearin. The FBR has also abolished duty drawback rates on certain items listed in the Schedule-LX of the SRO 212(1)/2009. The duty drawback on the export of alkyd resin solution has been increased from Rs2.59 per kilogramme to Rs4.68.

The raw materials used in the manufacturing of the finished product are coconut oil RBD and phthalic anhydride. The duty drawback on the export of unsaturated polyester resin (all grades) has been reduced from 2.30 percent of the FOB value to 1.66 percent of the FOB value.

The raw materials used in the manufacturing of the finished product are phthalic anhydride, maleic anhydride, propylene glycol and diethylene styrene monomer. The duty drawback on the export of fortified rosin has been decreased from Rs1.06 per kilogramme to Rs0.48 per kg. The inputs used in the manufacturing of the finished product are gum rosin WW grade and maleic anhydride.

FBR Member vows Customs' support to exporters

The duty drawback on the export of Cationic softener has been reduced from Rs3.96 per kilogramme to Rs8.58 per kg. The raw material consumed in the manufacturing of the finished product are amino ethyl ethanolamine and hypo phosphorous acid.

The duty drawback on the export of acrylic emulsion has been raised from Rs1.61 per kilogramme to Rs1.86 per kg. The raw materials consumed in the manufacturing of the finished product are 2-Ethyl hexyle acrylate, Methyl meth acrylate, Berol 281, Perlonkrol FD 63 and Balanose CMC 7L2C.

The duty drawback on the export of Binder ST has been decreased from 1.14 percent of the f.o.b. value to 0.16 percent of the FoB value. The raw materials consumed in the manufacturing of the finished product are acrylic acid, acrylonitrile, ammonium per sulphate, butyl acrylate, styrene monomer and vernetzer.

The duty drawback on the export of sizing chemical has been decreased from 1.24 percent of the f.o.b. value to 0.02 percent of the FoB value. The raw materials consumed in the manufacturing of the finished product are acrylic acid, sizing chemical, acrylonitrile, sodium per sulphate and acticide LG.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021