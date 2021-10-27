Petition against dramas on TV channel: LHC seeks reply from Pemra

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Tuesday sought reply from the Pemra in a petition challenging a notification restraining TV channels from broadcasting scenes of hugging in dramas.

The petitioner contended that Pemra Director General (Broadcast Media Operation) had issued the notification in question on September 21 last. He said the respondent had no authority to issue such a notification. He said the respondent Director General issued the notification in question without receiving any complaint.

He said the respondent also issued the notification to news channel which were not supposed to broadcast such dramas. He therefore prayed the court to suspend the notification in question till final disposal of the petition. The court after hearing his counsel at length issued notices to the federal government and Pemra and sought replies from them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021