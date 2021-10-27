Dhabeji SEZ a top priority project under ICP of CPEC: SACM

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Tuesday said that Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is a top priority project under the Industrial Cooperation Phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said this at a press conference held here at the office of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC). It is highlighted that Government of Sindh decided to execute the project through International Competitive Bidding Process under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

He mentioned that Dhabeji project is expected to generate $1 billion in investment and 100,000 direct and indirect jobs. Now, with the developer being finalized by PPP policy board in its 34th meeting which accorded approval to issue the Letter of Award (LOA) to the preferred bidder for Dhabeji SEZ.

The construction is expected to start early next year. This reassures the GoS focus on creating avenues for Industrial growth and FDI. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the bidding process of this vital project of national interest has been successfully completed strictly in accordance with RFP/SPPRA Rules in a fair and transparent manner.

The developer has been finalized based on higher value for money to GoS. The developer will be responsible to provide the all the utilities, infrastructure and carry out operations & maintenance in this state of art SEZ to all enterprises at their doorstep.

Qasim Naveed Qamar mentioned that GoS has ensured the provision of utilities and direct access connecting both Port Qasim and National highway through a dedicated highway which will make Dhabeji economic and commercial hub of industrialization near Karachi.

Provincial and federal governments are committed to spending over Rs12 billion on creating an enabling environment with regard to external infrastructure and facilities.

He further added that a consortium of consultants M/s EY Ford Rhodes (Lead Advisor - financial consultants), EA Consulting (Technical Advisors) and RIAA Law (Legal Advisors) were engaged through a competitive process for developer's solicitation of DSEZ.

Secretary Investment department Sindh Bilal Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Special Economic Zones Management Company Abdul Azim Uqaili and other relevant officers were also present at the press conference.

