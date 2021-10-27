Development works: KMC chief says 'mafias' erecting higher hurdles

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that 'mafias' are not letting him to work for the progress and development of Karachi.

He said he has informed the Supreme Court about the problems of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. "I informed the court of law what I have done for this city in the last 60 days. Let those people, who have been crying for power in the past, know that KMC is going to build a road on the coast line at a cost of Rs 800 million," he said while talking to media persons on the occasion of inauguration of new road to be constructed near Port Qasim Chowrangi here.

Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Project Director Terminal Imran Siddiqui, Director General Technical Services Shabiha Al Hasnain Zaidi, SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that boundary wall and infrastructure of Zulfiqarabad oil terminal will be further improved at a cost of Rs 280 million, adding that progress has also been made on 100 MGD projects. In the next two years, the people of Karachi will get this water.

He said that he was threatened and asked to refrain from work. "The mafia is not allowing me to work in the city. The PPP government in Sindh is spending money on the welfare of Karachi. We do not believe in announcements and claims but in practical steps," he added

The Administrator Karachi said that Sindh government has fulfilled another promise made to the transporters. The construction of new road at Port Qasim will facilitate the transportation of oil tankers to Zulfiqarabad parking terminal. Wahab said that the road from National Highway to Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal has been completed in a short span of 3 months at a cost of Rs. 30 million. He added that the length of the road is 1.25 km, the width of the road near the intersection is 65 feet and the width is 45 to 55 feet. The Administrator said that road construction will improve traffic flow.

'Before my arrival, KMC's revenue at this terminal was zero. In 60 days, KMC has earned Rs. 2.5 million and now there are more than 400 tankers stationed here," he said.

Wahab said that on Monday the Chief Justice of Pakistan had summoned him to the Supreme Court and asked what was going on in Karachi. "I tried to answer their questions and apprise them about what I did in 60 days but I was stopped from talking," he added.

The Administrator said that he wanted to tell the court that KMC is the largest local government body in Pakistan. It relied on human intelligence but no one knew about its assets and revenue. "I first digitized the work record and digitized the lease, transfer, property documents to see how much income is being generated from the KMC property. We put details of KMC's property on the website for transparency," the Administrator said. He said that KMC has 53 markets and 9100 shops, now the details of each shop are available on the website. Wahab said that eleven petrol pumps belong to KMC and their details can also be seen on the website.

"Yesterday (Monday), the court told the chief minister that the government is a very powerful thing. When we try to impose taxes, the governor and Asad Umar come in between," he said. He said that when they were summoned to the court, an important meeting was going on in the Chief Minister's House. This meeting was related to the largest economic zone in Sindh. After that meeting, we went to court.

He said that in the public-private partnership meeting, consultation was held on desalination plant, progress was made on 100 MGD projects. In the next two years, this water will be available to the people of Karachi.

He also gave details of development works under KMC and Sindh government and said that PTI is just talking while Sindh government is spending money for the welfare of Karachi. "The Sindh government wants our money from Bahria Town to be spent on the citizens of Sindh. The Chief Minister reiterated this demand in the Supreme Court," he added. He said that just as respect for the courts is obligatory, so is the right of every citizen, adding that this right is given by the Constitution of Pakistan.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the federal government of PTI has no interest in this city nor does it have a stake here.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, "Should I take action against those who have done wrong things to KMC in the past or should I work? I would prefer to work, I want to work and by working I will put this institution on its feet." To a question, he said that he wanted to form an independent board which also comprises of philanthropists to run Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

