ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,304 Decreased By ▼ -239.73 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,708 Decreased By ▼ -102.63 (-0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Chinese must be praised for their patience and understanding

Sarwar Jahangir 27 Oct 2021

It is heartening to note that the Chinese company concerned has resumed work on 4,300MW Dasu hydropower project. On July 14, 2021, thirteen people - nine Chinese engineers, two local civilians and two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary - were killed and over two dozen sustained injuries when a bus carrying the team working on the project fell into a ravine after it was hit by an explosives-laden car. This terrorist attack brought the ongoing works on this hydropower project to a halt. The Chinese government and people deserve a lot of praise for their patience and understanding. To be understanding is to be sympathetic to someone's woes or challenges and terrorism is still a major challenge for us. No doubt, China is Pakistan's understanding friend. Our government, however, is required to step up security arrangements for all the Chinese working on a number of development projects in the country without any further loss of time.

Sarwar Jahangir (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

development projects Chinese company Dasu hydropower project

Sarwar Jahangir

Comments

Comments are closed.

Chinese must be praised for their patience and understanding

Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KSA announces massive financial support: Fawad

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Nawaz's 'secret' meetings?: PML-N won't be a party to any deal, says Khaqan

Wall Street in Riyadh sees lingering inflation, oil hitting $100

UN says Israel move outlawing Palestinian groups unjustified

New Balochistan CM: PDM to take decision after consultations: Fazl

Read more stories