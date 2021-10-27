Chinese must be praised for their patience and understanding

It is heartening to note that the Chinese company concerned has resumed work on 4,300MW Dasu hydropower project. On July 14, 2021, thirteen people - nine Chinese engineers, two local civilians and two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary - were killed and over two dozen sustained injuries when a bus carrying the team working on the project fell into a ravine after it was hit by an explosives-laden car. This terrorist attack brought the ongoing works on this hydropower project to a halt. The Chinese government and people deserve a lot of praise for their patience and understanding. To be understanding is to be sympathetic to someone's woes or challenges and terrorism is still a major challenge for us. No doubt, China is Pakistan's understanding friend. Our government, however, is required to step up security arrangements for all the Chinese working on a number of development projects in the country without any further loss of time.

Sarwar Jahangir (Lahore)

