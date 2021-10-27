ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Miners, energy stocks drag TSX

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

TORONTO: Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, dragged by mining and energy stocks, while expectations of a hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada in its meeting later this week further dented sentiment. At 9:46 a.m. ET (13:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.76 points, or 0.08%, at 21,268.08, weighed by nearly 1% slide in mining and energy stocks. The index closed at a record high in the previous session. The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7% as gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,799.9 an ounce.

All eyes are on the Bank of Canada's meeting later this week. Economists polled by Reuters see the central bank raising rates as early as the third quarter of next year, at least three months earlier than previously expected.

"There will be hawkish comments tomorrow as the elections are behind and there's a sense of inflation coming, so it feels like its time to start talking about cutting some of the stimulus efforts," said Gregory Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

