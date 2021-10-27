Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 26, 2021). ==================================== BR...
27 Oct 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,686.20
High: N/A
Low: N/A
Net Change: (-) 26.32
Volume ('000): 145,601
Value ('000): N/A
Makt Cap 1,062,370,660,284
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,742.09
NET CH. (-) 39.3
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,990.21
NET CH. (-) 70.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,526.94
NET CH. (+) 37.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,833.85
NET CH. (-) 65.78
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,152.24
NET CH. (-) 0.88
------------------------------------
As on: 26-October-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
