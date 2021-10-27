KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,686.20 High: N/A Low: N/A Net Change: (-) 26.32 Volume ('000): 145,601 Value ('000): N/A Makt Cap 1,062,370,660,284 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,742.09 NET CH. (-) 39.3 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,990.21 NET CH. (-) 70.22 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,526.94 NET CH. (+) 37.96 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,833.85 NET CH. (-) 65.78 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,152.24 NET CH. (-) 0.88 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-October-2021 ====================================

