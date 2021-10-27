Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
27 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 175.70 176.20 DKK 26.90 27.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 46.40 46.80 NOK 20.64 20.74
UAE DIRHAM 49.50 50.00 SEK 20.08 20.18
EURO 202.00 204.00 AUD $ 129.80 131.00
UK POUND 240.20 242.20 CAD $ 140.00 141.40
JAPANI YEN 1.51047 1.53047 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.40
CHF 188.00 189.00 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 27.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
