KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 175.70 176.20 DKK 26.90 27.00 SAUDIA RIYAL 46.40 46.80 NOK 20.64 20.74 UAE DIRHAM 49.50 50.00 SEK 20.08 20.18 EURO 202.00 204.00 AUD $ 129.80 131.00 UK POUND 240.20 242.20 CAD $ 140.00 141.40 JAPANI YEN 1.51047 1.53047 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.40 CHF 188.00 189.00 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 27.00 AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021