T20 World Cup: Pakistan lose Babar Azam in pursuit of 135-run target against New Zealand

SHARJAH: Babar Azam was dismissed in the sixth over as Pakistan chased a 135-run target in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match against New Zealand in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman are at the crease with the score 30 for one after six overs.

Earlier, the side, led by Azam, restricted New Zealand by grabbing wickets at regular intervals. Haris Rauf stood out with a four-wicket haul. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, and Imad Wasim took one wicket apiece.

For New Zealand, Devon Conway was the highest run-scorer with 27 off 24 deliveries.

Pakistan grabbed their first wicket in the sixth over as Harif Rauf dismissed Martin Guptill. Imad Wasim then dismissed the other opener, Daryl Mitchell, before Mohammad Hafeez got rid of James Neesham. Pakistan struck twice in the space of five deliveries.

At the end of six overs, New Zealand were 42 for one.

Earlier, New Zealand were off to a slow but steady start, reaching 36 for no loss after five overs.

Captain Babar Azam won the toss and put New Zealand into bat.

Pakistan, champions in 2009, kept the same team that beat arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

New Zealand, playing their first game in the tournament, were jolted by a calf injury to spearhead Lockie Ferguson minutes before the match.

Ferguson is ruled out of the World Cup and his replacement Adam Milne can only be selected once approval is granted by the International Cricket Council technical committee.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly. This page does not refresh automatically