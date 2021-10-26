Asad Umar asks if India is ready for dialogue for shared peace, prosperity

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has categorically asked if India is ready for bilateral-level talks with Pakistan, arguing that there was a need for “a comprehensive dialogue for resolving all our differences for a shared future of peace and prosperity”.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the minister said that Pakistan and India have a shared history that no attempt at re-writing can erase, adding that they have shared geographical proximity that cannot be wished away either.

He further said that a mindset has developed in India that Pakistan can be crushed and there is no need to work out our differences.

"(However) last 3 years reality check: Pakistan dominated India in kinetic conflict post Balakot, outperformed India in its Covid response and outclassed India on the cricket field," the minister reminded, referring to the 10-wicket thrashing of India on Sunday.

His statement comes as Pakistan clinched a historic victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup held at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The victory was extra special for Pakistan as it was their first over India in a World Cup event, bringing an end to a losing streak that started in 1992.

Indian forces violate Pakistani airspace

Umar's Balakot jibe refers to the incident when Indian military planes violated the Line of Control (LoC) in 2019, but were shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Two Indian Air Force jets shot down in Pakistan's air space, pilot caught

The Pakistan Army also arrested one Indian pilot – the now infamous Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.