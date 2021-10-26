UN's prevention mandate remains controversial in addressing situations: Munir Akram

Pakistan's Ambassador to United Nations (UN) Munir Akram has said that the UN's prevention mandate remains controversial due to the blatant double standards applied in addressing specific situations.

During a debate on the UN chief’s report titled 'Our Common Agenda' at the General Assembly on Tuesday, Akram stated that there is a need to promote conflict resolution and dispute settlement.

"Our common agenda must also address the pervasive, inequality, which is the hallmark of our times, and which is the root cause of both under development, and conflict," he said.

The Pakistani envoy said that the UN cannot create a new national “social contract” for sovereign states, which, he said must be determined by each state within the context of its own political, social, cultural, and historical context.

Last year, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told world leaders that the Kashmiri people still await the implementation of their UN-pledged right to self-determination.

Qureshi enumerated UN’s accomplishments in various fields, but said, “The Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine disputes are the Organization’s most glaring and long-standing failures.”

He stated that the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir still await fulfillment of the commitment made to them by the UN to grant them their right to self-determination.

The minister added that the UN’s failures must not be overlooked.