Pakistan, China agree on strengthening bilateral ties to overcome economic challenges

Pakistan and China have agreed on strengthening bilateral economic and commercial ties to overcome the headwinds generated due to the negative impact of coronavirus on the global economy.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that PM Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping and congratulated Xi on the centenary of the Communist Party of China.

The statement said that both leaders felicitated each other on the important milestone of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During their phone call, the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, and also discussed the regional and international situation. The PM lauded the 'successful, timely and high-quality' implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and welcomed Chinese investments in the CPEC Special Economic Zones.

"He underscored that early start of work on the ML-1 railway project would complement Pakistan’s geo-economics vision for national and regional development," the PMO statement said.

Pressure will not change our ties with China, says PM Imran

PM Khan and President Xi agreed to promote CPEC’s green development as a high-quality demonstration of the Belt and Road Initiative.

While discussing coronavirus, PM Khan appreciated China’s successful containment of the pandemic as well as relief and assistance measures for the developing countries, including the vaccine cooperation with Pakistan.

Dasu Dam: Chinese co resumes work

"Taking stock of the negative impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the two leaders agreed on further strengthening bilateral economic and commercial ties, including full realisation of the potential offered by the Phase-II of the FTA, to overcome the economic headwinds," the statement added.

On the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, both the leaders called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan, to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability and flight of people as well as continued engagement for the rebuilding of the country.