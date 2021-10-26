ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Turkish lira trades flat after hitting all-time low

Reuters 26 Oct 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira traded flat early on Tuesday, having recovered losses after hitting its all-time low a day earlier on concerns over the direction of diplomatic relations with some Western allies.

Turkey and its Western allies climbed down from a full-blown diplomatic crisis on Monday after foreign embassies said that they abide by diplomatic conventions on non-interference, averting a threatened expulsion of 10 ambassadors demanding the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Turkish lira touches all-time low of 9.85 after Erdogan seeks expulsions

The lira stood at 9.61 against the greenback by 0455 GMT, not far from its previous close of 9.5930. It had touched its record low of 9.85 against the dollar earlier on Monday but bounced back following the de-escalation.

The lira has lost over 22% of its value so far this year in a selloff that accelerated after the central bank eased policy, despite rising inflation, in a shock move derided as reckless by economists and opposition lawmakers.

