ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,474 Decreased By ▼ -69.59 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,806 Decreased By ▼ -5.1 (-0.03%)
Oct 26, 2021
Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher amid earnings optimism

Reuters 26 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average rallied strongly on Tuesday amid earnings optimism, and following gains on Wall Street overnight that took the Dow and S&P 500 to record highs.

The Nikkei added 1.8% to 29,100.57 as of the midday break, with heavily weighted names like Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing jumping 4.2% and SoftBank Group rising 2.2%.

The broader Topix advanced 1.2% to 2,019.30, with all 33 sectors posting gains, led by a 2.6% rally in iron and steel companies.

Nikkei drops on soft earnings, US tech worries

US e-mini futures pointed to a 0.3% rise at the re-open for the S&P 500, and an index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan also edged higher, further supporting investor sentiment.

A large proportion of S&P 500 companies are due to report results this week, including technology heavyweights Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google-operator Alphabet, which have been the drivers of the Wall Street rally this year.

Sony Group rose 2.4% to the highest since 2000 ahead of earnings results on Thursday. Motor-maker Nidec added 0.4% before reporting financial results later Tuesday.

"Before earnings season gets into full swing, the market is focused the psychologically important 29,000 level, and investors may want to take a wait-and-see attitude there," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

