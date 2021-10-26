ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's Liu and US Treasury's Yellen hold 'candid' call on trade

AFP 26 Oct 2021

BEIJING: China's Vice Premier Liu He held a call with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Tuesday to discuss trade issues, with both sides highlighting points of concern in their relationship as they try to tread a new path after the upheaval of the Donald Trump era.

In a video call, the two held "pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and cooperation in multilateral and bilateral fields", said China's commerce ministry in a statement.

Liu expressed concern about US tariffs and sanctions, and its treatment of Chinese companies, the statement said.

Yellen says US is not losing control of inflation

Relations between Beijing and Washington nosedived under former president Donald Trump, who imposed tariffs on Chinese products worth billions of dollars in 2018, citing trade practices he deemed as "unfair."

After Joe Biden took power in January, he launched a review of the US trade strategy and tariffs initiated by Trump.

But his administration also says that China's massive state subsidies for national companies, intellectual property theft and other factors create a heavily uneven playing field in trade.

According to a readout of the call from the US Treasury, Yellen "frankly raised issues of concern" in the meeting and the two sides recognised that "developments in our two economies have important implications for the global economy".

Earlier this month, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke to Liu for a second time to discuss Chinese commercial practices.

Last week China promised the World Trade Organization it would further open its vast market, with a swift counter from Washington that it believed Beijing showed "no inclination to change".

China US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Vice Premier Liu He

Comments

1000 characters

China's Liu and US Treasury's Yellen hold 'candid' call on trade

PM urges Saudi firms to invest in housing

Increase in electricity tariff: Nepra blames dollar indexation, capacity payment to power plants

Climate pledges not honoured

Govt accepts rise in sugar, cooking oil, ghee prices

Circular debt reaches Rs2.294trn in July-August

Saudi pledges over $1bn in 'green era' initiatives

PM meets MBS

Dasu Dam: Chinese co resumes work

Sudan military seizes power, dissolves transitional govt

Thousands stranded as Chaman border crossing stays closed

Read more stories