Pakistan

Sarwar terms govt-TLP talks 'a good sign'

Recorder Report 26 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Terming negotiations between the government and the TLP as a good sign, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that solution of problems lies in talks.

"The government and the establishment are on the same page and the general elections will be held in 2023," the governor said while talking to the media persons after inaugurating a tree plantation drive with Begum Perveen Sarwar, here at Governor's House on Monday.

During tree plantation drive, 2,000 saplings will be planted inside the Governor House.

The governor maintained that the government and the establishment are working together for the country's development and prosperity. He advised the opposition to play its role in strengthening the democracy in the country instead of taking to streets against the government. Answering a question, he said that inflation is a big issue at the moment and the government is going to give targeted subsidy to the people. In order to provide relief to maximum number of people, the federal and Punjab governments have also launched different projects including the Ehsaas programme.

