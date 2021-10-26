PTA, GSMA organise workshop

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunicat-ion Authority (PTA) and the GSMA, organised a workshop on 25th October 2021 at the PTA Auditorium, with the aim of exploring the benefits of digital identity to consumers and businesses in order to advance the digital transformation agenda in Pakistan, said a press release.

The workshop was attended by the PTA senior officers, representatives of all mobile operators, and Infobip, a global cloud communications platform. During the workshop, the GSMA and Infobip speakers presented the key requirements and functionalities of mobile identity with focus on use cases and improved security measures to safeguard customer data.

Sessions were succeeded by an interactive round of open dialogue among the participants where it was agreed that mobile industry has a leading role to play in digital identity, and the commercial opportunities for operators. The mobile operators have a collective responsibility to ensure consumer trust that is vital to the continued growth of the digital economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021