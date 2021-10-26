ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
Pak HC meets Bangladesh PM

Press Release 26 Oct 2021

DHAKA: High Commissioner for Pakistan Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina earlier Monday. This was his second meeting with PM Hasina since his arrival last year.

The High Commissioner conveyed Prime Minister Imran Khan's message of goodwill and friendship to PM Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh. PM Hasina reciprocated her good wishes for the leadership and people of Pakistan. The High Commissioner thanked PM Hasina for her support in implementing his diplomatic mandate in Bangladesh. The two sides agreed to further promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

The High Commissioner presented a photo album of late PM Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to Pakistan in 1974 to attend the OIC Summit; videos of his engagements in Pakistan during the summit; a photograph of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait in Lahore Museum, as well as Bangla version of a coffee table book "Alla'mabilQalam" containing calligraph-art rendered by Pakistani artists. PM Hasina thanked the High Commissioner for the gifts.

The meeting which lasted for 45 minutes was held in a very cordial atmosphere.

