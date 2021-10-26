Evacuating power from Dasu Dam: NTDC to construct 765kv transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) will construct the first-ever biggest transmission line project of 765kv Islamabad West Sub-station to evacuate power from the Dasu Hydropower Project, said sources from the Ministry of Energy.

The project is set to start early next year which will be completed by 2024, they added.

According to the ministry sources, the NTDC was in the process of finalizing the tender documents nowadays. So far, they said, the maximum load level of the NTDC has not been more than 500kv and this would be exceeding the load level to 750kv for the first time in the history of NTDC.

Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar had announced last week that the federal government is all set to make a huge investment of Rs111 billion in the power transmission system to increase the power transmission capacity from the national grid. In a tweet, Hammad said that Pakistan's current transmission system is unable to carry more than 23,000 megawatts. Therefore, to transmit over 32,000 megawatts, a huge investment of Rs 111 billion will be made in the power transmission system, he said.

Hammad had further pointed out that the investment will be made through NTDC in the next 3 years and the transmission capacity of electricity from the national grid will be increased after the investment. The transmission capacity of the national grid will reach 28,750 megawatts in 2023, while the power transmission capacity of the national grid will increase to 31,500 megawatts by 2024, explained the minister. It is worth mentioning that in 2018, the power transmission capacity was 20,811megawatt.

The sources said the NTDC would carry out another Mansehra-Islamabad West Sub-station project of equal load level besides a 500kv Lahore-North Sub-station project. The Company is also planning to establish nine 220kv Sub-stations in Mirpurkhas, they added.

It may be noted that the NTDC is separately working on adding nine transformers of 500kV and 220kV on grid stations throughout the network to enhance the capacity of transmission lines by 1500 megawatt in five distribution companies (DISCOs), including Iesco, Lesco, Fesco, Gepco, and Mepco.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021