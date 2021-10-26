ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares rise on boost from environmental protection firms

Reuters 26 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed up on Monday, led by environmental protection stocks on China's measures to achieve carbon neutrality, while property firms fell after a report said the government would roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,979.52, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,609.86.

Real estate firms lost 2.7%. The official Xinhua news agency said the State Council, or Cabinet, would determine which regions will be involved in the pilot real estate tax and other details.

"We believe Beijing is determined to quicken the rollout of property tax, but will still proceed in a cautious way and only phase in the tax gradually. So the direct impact in the near term should be quite limited," Nomura said in a note.

Nomura added the indirect impact could be much bigger, as the expectation of ever-rising home prices will likely be significantly reined in among Chinese households, and new home sales across China could slow down.

The environmental protection industry index and the new energy index jumped more than 3% each.

China's cabinet on Sunday outlined measures to achieve its goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060.

China shares Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index energy index

Comments

Comments are closed.

China shares rise on boost from environmental protection firms

PM urges Saudi firms to invest in housing

Increase in electricity tariff: Nepra blames dollar indexation, capacity payment to power plants

Climate pledges not honoured

Govt accepts rise in sugar, cooking oil, ghee prices

Circular debt reaches Rs2.294trn in July-August

Saudi pledges over $1bn in 'green era' initiatives

PM meets MBS

Dasu Dam: Chinese co resumes work

Sudan military seizes power, dissolves transitional govt

Thousands stranded as Chaman border crossing stays closed

Read more stories