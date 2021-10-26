ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
PQGTL, Insurance Bazaar ink MoU

Recorder Report 26 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL) and Insurance Bazaar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote Takaful products through digital medium. PQGTL Executive Director & DCEO Saqib Zeeshan and Insurance Bazaar CEO Noman Bashir signed the agreement along with senior officials of both the companies.

While expressing his views at the signing ceremony, Saqib Zeeshan said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Insurance Bazaar as this will benefit customers from choosing the Shariah compliant Takaful coverage digitally with optimum ease and upon competitive rates..."

Noman Bashir while sharing his viewpoint stated, "We are very excited to partner with Pak-Qatar General Takaful in our urge to digitalize Insurance/Takaful distribution channel.

