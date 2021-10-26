Ravi project feasible only if recommendations implemented

LAHORE: The proposed phase-I of River Ravi Training and Channelisation Project, a sub-project of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP), is feasible only if recommendations made in the report are implemented, according to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report on the construction of a barrage near Old Ravi Bridge.

River Ravi Training and Channelisation Project aimed to channelize the 46km stretch of River Ravi starting from Syphon and ending at Mohlanwal. It also includes the construction of three barrages: one near Old Ravi Bridge, the second near M-2 crossing and the third will be constructed near Mohlanwal at the lower end of this channelisation stretch of 46km. The objective of this project is to protect the river from flood and also retain the character of a freshwater body.

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) prepared the EIA for only phase-I, which contains one barrage near Old Ravi Bridge and channelisation of River Ravi over the length of about 14km.

As per the report, the proposed project passes through the agricultural land, flood plain, settlements, forests and river area. Some small industrial and commercial units are also present in the vicinity of the project area. Almost 40.78 percent of the land that falls in the project boundary is agriculture covering an area of 1,410.83 acres. All the agricultural land will be submerged in new development. The total area of the River Ravi present in the project boundary of Phase-I is about 795.7 acres.

The report observed that the project is the first of its kind that has been planned for conversion of dying River Ravi into the perennial freshwater body and added that its revival has an overall positive impact on the entire ecosystem with an increase in environmental benefits and recreational activities.

However, it noted that during the implementation of this Phase-I, some project-level environment issues need to be focused on and thus actions are required from different government departments in order to tackle these issues.

The report observed that the major impact of this phase of the project is the relocation of two settlements spreading over an area of 25.11 acres of land. These settlements contain 634 households with a population of 4,271.

The report feared that due to relocation they will lose their assets as well as a livelihood. "It is a major impact as it may involve resettlement of population along with their assets. Both government and private land exist in the project area and private land needs to be acquired. Thus, the settlements to be relocated will need project assessments as per defined rules and the settlements coming under the project area will be dealt as per agreed frames for the convenience of the public," it added.

Moreover, during the construction of the barrage, the agricultural land of around 1410.83 acres would be affected. Thus, the report said, in order to offset the agriculture loss, modern agriculture input farming (like better seed, fertilisers and pesticides input) is recommended.

