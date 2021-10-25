ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end flat as auto, IT stocks offset banking gains

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended mostly unchanged on Monday as losses in auto and information technology stocks were offset by gains in banks, after strong results from ICICI Bank drove other lenders higher.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.06% at 18,125.40, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.2% to 60,967.05.

ICICI Bank rose as much as 14.2% to an all-time high and helped the Nifty bank index reach a fresh peak, after the lender posted an about 25% jump in quarterly profit on Saturday.

The bank index rose 2.2%, while the auto index and the IT sub-index fell 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

The Nifty mid-cap index was down 1.7%, while the small-cap index dropped 3%.

Analysts said the fall in small- and mid-cap stocks indicated retreating flows from retail investors after getting caught in a correction last week amid fears of higher valuations.

The Nifty mid- and small-cap indexes fell more than 4% and 5%, respectively, last week.

Nomura on Monday downgraded India equities to "neutral" from "overweight", citing unfavourable risk-reward due to higher valuations and said a number of positives appear to have been priced in.

Meanwhile, the Nifty bank index has gained over 10% so far this month, outperforming a near 3% gain in benchmark indexes.

"This outperformance is justified by the bank results so far and the trend may continue since there is valuation comfort in the banking segment in an otherwise overvalued market," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Domestic institutional investors sold $600 million worth of equities in capital markets last week, while foreign investors offloaded about $343 million, Refinitiv data showed.

Among individual stocks, IT solutions provider Coforge Ltd tumbled as much 12.4% after quarterly profit missed estimates, while ABB Power Products fell 6.5% on a drop in revenue.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end flat as auto, IT stocks offset banking gains

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths in nearly a year

China will uphold world peace, Xi says

SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower in a week

Govt to receive Rs60bn GDS from private plants

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

Russia set to ship aid to Afghanistan, eyes next round of talks

India's Mohammed Shami 'horribly abused' online after defeat to Pakistan

'Children are going to die', UN agency warns as Afghanistan verges on collapse

'Will you drop Rohit Sharma?', bemused Kohli asks in reply to question

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

Read more stories