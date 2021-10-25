ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
European stocks inch higher as commodity prices support

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

European shares tiptoed higher on Monday, led by miners and energy stocks as commodity prices strengthened, while investors awaited a flurry of earnings reports with several behemoths set to publish results this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched 0.02% higher by 0707 GMT, after Asian peers eked out slim gains.

Mining and energy stocks climbed 1% and 0.7%, respectively, boosted by oil prices at multi-year highs and copper prices advancing as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dropped to a more than 12-year low.

European stocks steady, as bitcoin nears record high

The focus is on a slew of earnings this week, including from Facebook, Microsoft, Deutsche Bank, and Lloyds Banking Group, as well as a European Central Bank meeting in Frankfurt on Thursday.

British bank HSBC Holdings inched up 0.4% after concerns about pandemic-related bad loans were replaced by a $2 billion buyback and a surprise rise in the bank's third-quarter profit.

UniCredit fell 3.6% after the Italian government and the bank ended talks over the sale of ailing Tuscan bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, in a huge setback to attempts by the Rome government to return the bank to private hands.

