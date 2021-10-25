ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder
Oct 25, 2021
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower on tech slump

AFP Updated 25 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday, led by declines in tech shares with investors cautiously focused on corporate earnings and Japan's upcoming general election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.71 percent, or 204.44 points, to 28,600.41, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.34 percent, or 6.81 points, to 1,995.42.

The Nasdaq dropped 0.8 percent in US trading on Friday, prompting investors to sell tech-related shares, brokers said.

The blue-chip Dow finished at a record on Wall Street on Friday, however, following solid corporate earnings.

"Players appear more cautious about upcoming general elections after the by-election result," said Yoshihiro Okumura of Chibagin Asset Management.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling party lost a key lower house by-election on Sunday with just a week until the October 31 general election.

Kishida told reporters he had "solemnly" accepted the Liberal Democratic Party's loss.

"Investors are also closely watching earnings as the corporate result season will get into full swing," Okumura told AFP.

"Sony is to announce its first-half result this week, which may set the tone for the earnings of other companies."

The dollar traded at 113.59 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 113.46 yen in New York on Friday.

In Tokyo, tech investor SoftBank Group plunged 3.37 percent to 6,387 yen and Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, lost 1.22 percent to 50,130 yen.

But Sony, which will release its earnings on Thursday, jumped 1.95 percent to 13,065 yen.

Panasonic soared 4.86 percent to 1,445.5 yen following news reports that Apple may choose the firm as a battery supplier for its planned car.

