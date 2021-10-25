ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
PM performs Umrah

APP 25 Oct 2021

MAKKAH MUKARRAMA: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Saturday night performed Umrah along with his accompanying delegation on the first day of his three-day visit to the Kingdom. The prime minister prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as Muslim Ummah. Earlier, soon after his arrival in Madinah Munawara in the evening, he proceeded to Masjid-e-Nabawi, paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him), offered Nawafil and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The prime minister, upon arrival in Jeddah was received by Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Makkah, while in Madinah Munawara he was welcomed by Prince Faisal bin Al-Khalid Al Saud, deputy governor of Makkah. The prime minister arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit of the Kingdom to attend the launch of Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan PM performs Umrah MAKKAH MUKARRAMA Masjid e Nabawi Prince Saud bin Khalid Al Faisal

