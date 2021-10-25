ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Covid-19 claims 3 more lives in Sindh, infects 379 more people

Recorder Report 25 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Three more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,551 in Sindh province, while 379 new cases emerged when 16,546 tests were conducted. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement here Sunday said that three more patients of COVID-19 died, raising the death toll to 7,551 that constitute 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 16,546 samples were tested which detected 379 cases that constitute 2.3 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 6,317,049 tests have been conducted against which 466,861 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 447,615 patients have recovered, including 183 overnight.

He said that currently 11,695 patients were under treatment; of them 11,436 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centres and 230 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 228 patients was critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

He said out of 379 new cases, 51 were detected from Karachi, including 23 from East, 8 from Korangi and Malir each, 6 from South, 4 from West and 2 from district Central. Hyderabad had 56 new cases, Thatta 43, Mirpurkhas 20, Dadu and Sujawal 19 each, Sanghar 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Naushero Feroze 15, Jamshoro 14, Larkana 13, Umerkot 12, Sukkur 10, Kashmore 9, Ghotki 7, Shikarpur 5, Jacobabad 4, Badin 2 and Khairpur one case. The chief minister urged people to follow SOPs.

