IMF's conditionalities: Shehbaz asks why govt 'hiding' details

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday questioned that if the government had not struck a deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and if talks had not proceeded further, why prices of edible items were going up. In a statement on twitter, he claimed that he has once again been proven right that government is deceiving both the people and the IMF.

"Why is the government hiding details from the people and the parliament of the IMF's conditions? If the conditions were not agreed upon then why are we witnessing such inflation," he questioned. He said that this constant rise in inflation and the IMF's conditions pertaining to the national security institutions' bank accounts are an alarm bell.

He said that this inflation is like fuel being added to the fire of economic devastation and that the current government's failures are like poison for Pakistan's existence and its interests. "If we do not rid ourselves of this government, there may be irreparable damage," he warned.

Sharif said that finance minister Shaukat Tarin's departure from the US ahead of conclusion of talks with IMF, ministers taking offs and vacationing amid a threat to law and order are signs of the government's non-seriousness in its approach to governance. He went on to say that the need of the hour is that the entire government should be sent packing and any delay in it will be gross injustice with masses.

He said that for the country to step out of the quagmire it is in, a serious, capable and trustworthy team is needed to govern it. "The country is paying the price for the inflation, economic devastation and unemployment and the government has no realisation that it is not only the poor but even those holding white collar jobs that have been crushed by it," he said.

He said that to be free from this tyrannical government the entire nation will have to take to the streets and take decisive steps. Sharif declared that the government was guilty of endangering national security with the economic devastation.

The government will have to either choose the economy, the welfare of the people, or its seat of power, he said, adding every minute the government stays in power, is costing the country billions. "They announced they will control inflation but increased the prices of essential items. Is this the government's sense of realisation and its promise," he questioned.

