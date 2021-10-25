ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Pakistan

'Downfall of PTI has begun': Sherpao

Recorder Report 25 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday said the downfall of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s rulers has begun. He was speaking at a condolence reference for deceased party leader Mirza Bacha at Chakdara in Lower Dir.

Aftab Sherpao said the crisis brewing in Balochistan would prove the last nail in the coffin of the PTI rulers. "The countdown has begun. The PTI government seems to be struggling to weather this storm," he remarked in a reference to the no-confidence motion against the chief minister of Balochistan.

"Incompetence is at its peak," he sneered, ridiculing the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan for his recent remarks about the rising dollar rate. Sounding pessimistic about the prevailing political situation in the country, Aftab Sherpao said that political uncertainty would not bode well for the country's fortunes.

"Uncertainty scares away potential investors and dampens their spirits," he believed. Commenting on the prevailing anarchy, the QWP leader said the government was treading the path of self-destruction. He elaborated that Pakistan's relations with China and US were at low ebb.

"The people are up in arms about the rising inflation as their patience is wearing thin day by day," he pointed out. He said the time was not far when the angry protesters would drive out the rulers from the corridors of power. All the segments of the society are fed up with this government due to its anti-poor policies, he added.

PTI PTI Government Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao

