FF Steel imparts specialised training to 30 students

Recorder Report 25 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: FF Steel imparted market-oriented specialized steel sector training to 30 students in its Peshawar unit to generate trained manpower for the sector. The students selected through a rigorous testing process were enrolled for six-month training including six days of theoretical training, followed by another six days practical work. Eight such trained students have been offered job at FF Steel, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

A formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between FF Steel and KP Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

FF Steel, is the fastest growing steel industry of Pakistan. It intends to set up a new steel plant in Karachi, followed by diversification towards copper processing and its export. Steel re-bars export to Central Asian States is also being rigorously pursued by them.

The company will hold its IPO in January 2022 which will further open its avenues towards diversification in new areas. Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan commended the role of FF Steel in the steel sector of the province and the country. He said that the training program will help FF Steel in developing skilled labour for its upcoming projects and acts as a role model for other organizations to follow.

Similarly, the Secretary Industries, Commerce & Technical Education, Humayun Khan termed the project as perfect example of public private cooperation and how effective results can be derived if organizations collaborate for a mutual cause.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FF Steel, Zarak. K. Khattak said that this pilot project was a successful home-run for the organization in one of its goal of community development. The lack of financial resources by GoP Technical training institutes across Pakistan for purchasing training material can well be substituted by industries, which are in any case carrying out this practical aspect daily, and can give hands on training to these students.

