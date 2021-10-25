Wastewater treatment plant inaugurated in industrial estate

PESHAWAR: A wastewater treatment plant was inaugurated in Hayatabad Industrial Estate, Peshawar. The eco-friendly initiative was taken by Northern Bottling Company (Private) Limited Pepsi Cola Peshawar, which has been completed at cost of Rs40million. In this connection a ceremony was held in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar in which Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Commerce, Industries and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher participated as chief guest.

On the occasion Director General Environment Protection Agency Muhammad Hanif, Estate Manager Sajid Nawaz, Izhar Ahmad and others were present. The organizers said that the wastewater treatment plant was designed for environment protection, which would help to remove pollution from water and use for farming and agriculture purposes.

They claimed that this was the first initiative, which has been taken by Northern Bolting Company Private Limited Pepsi Cola in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar, which has launched at cost of Rs40million. On the basis of that, the organisers said they had declared less water utilization by Pesco in Pakistan.

Abdul Karim Khan speaking as chief guest said that environmental pollution is such a serious issue, for which the provincial government was practical to overcome it. He said the industrial-populated water is hazardous for farming. Under the vision of Prime Minister's Imran Khan, he said the industrial reforms and revival of sick industries, as well as, resolution of businessmen issues on war-footing basis are amongst topmost priority of the incumbent government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For this purpose, the SACM disclosed that four gateways will open with Afghanistan, which would be directly beneficial to businessmen of the province. However, he said the KP is blessed with abundant natural resources, hoping that the day is not far away when Pakistan can rank amongst the highest list of the developed nations.

However, CEO Northern Bottling Company, Ali Nawais urged the government to improve infrastructure in Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar to facilitate businessmen and investors. He said the incentives announced for industrial promotion by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through provincial industrial policy 2016 and budget was also approved in this regard but the promise has yet not materialized to restore confidence of industrialists and attract local as well as foreign investment in KP.

