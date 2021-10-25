ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
PIA to create awareness against increasing number of birds near airports

Press Release 25 Oct 2021

KARACHI: PIA has taken a step to create awareness against increase in birds near airports that pose a threat to aircraft and passengers. PIA's Corporate Safety Directorate conducted a week long awareness campaign against Bird Strike. PIA Safety team headed by Chief of Corporate Safety, Captain Mohsin Ausaaf and officers of Safety Directorate participated in the campaign.

During the Safety awareness campaign visits were made to surrounding areas around the airport to see possible feeding grounds of birds and to inform people and concerned authorities about the hazards of Birds around airport areas and to keep the areas clean from garbage and refuse etc., environment protection meeting with CAA Pak and seminars were also held at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Bird strike is a serious threat to flight safety in Aviation Industry. Bird Strike poses not only a threat to the aircraft, its passengers and nearby surroundings but also cause flight delays and huge expense to the airline, Bird hit occurrences are raising in Pakistan.

This has affected not only PIA but other airlines as well. So far, this year nearly 66 bird hit occurrences have been faced by PIA. Chief of Corporate Safety Directorate PIA, Captain Mohsin Ausaaf thanked the participants at the closing meeting of the awareness campaign held at the airline's head office. It was decided to have more campaigns on a larger scale involving other stake holders in the near future.

