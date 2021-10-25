ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Oct 25, 2021
Pakistan

Covid-19 national positivity ratio declines to 1.35pc

APP 25 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Sunday was recorded 23,917 with 591 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 737 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eighteen corona patients have died during last 24 hours, 15 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and three of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 18 deaths occurred, six of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,614 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.35 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 25 percent, Peshawar 22 percent, Lahore 22 percent and Multan 40 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 29 percent, Bannu 27 percent, Gujrat 21 percent and Multan 40 percent.

