Adamjee Life, SehatKahani collaborate to provide free consultation to customers

KARACHI: Adamjee Life Assurance Co. has entered into a partnership with SehatKahani; Pakistan's fastest growing telemedicine platform to provide healthcare (OPD) services to all Adamjee life customers.

Through this collaboration, Adamjee Life customers will be able to have real-time access to certified doctors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, free of charge, via SehatKahani's established telemedicine solution.

Jalal Meghani, Deputy Managing Director, Adamjee Life shared his views, stating, "Partnering with SehatKahani is a testament of Adamjee Life's commitment to care for the well-being of its customers. We also have a strong resolve to work towards developing a sustainable and robust healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan through the adoption of technology.

Dr Sara Saeed Khurram & Dr Iffat Zafar Aga, the co-founders and CEO & COO of SehatKahani respectively issued a combined statement on this partnership stating, "We take this as our national duty to step-up in the time of crisis where access to primary health is otherwise compromised. This application is not only helping the patients by providing them a safe and effective solution but has also helped easing the burden on healthcare facilities by 550,000+ patients to date. We hope that we can also fight this together as a nation and rise beyond for a healthier future."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021