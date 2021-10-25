ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
COAS eulogises services of UN

INP 25 Oct 2021

RAWALPINDI: While extending his best wishes to the United Nations on its 76th anniversary, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army has got an illustrious history of serving humanity for maintaining peace and sacrifices of our troops speak volumes of their unwavering resolve for global peace.

The ISPR in its tweet on Sunday wrote: "Pakistan Armed Forces extend best wishes to the UN on its 76th anniversary." The tweet further quoted Army Chief Gen Bajwa as saying: "Pakistan Army has distinguished history of serving humanity for peace. Sacrifices by our men bear testimony to our unwavering resolve for global peace in line with our Founding Father's vision."

The 76th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations observed on Sunday, October 24. The United Nations officially came into existence on October 24, 1945, when the UN Charter, agreed four months earlier, came into force.

The United Nations Day was first observed on 24 October 1948, celebrates the ratification of the U.N. Charter about three (3) years earlier. Each year the United Nations is an opportunity to observe UN Day. Starting out with 51 original members, there are now 193, with South Sudan the latest to join in 2011. "The United Nations has spanned the decades helping millions of people to escape the yoke of poverty, gain access to education and health, have their fundamental rights respected, and enjoy better livelihoods," it said in a statement.

UN peacekeeping mission is one of the most conspicuous and effective activities of the UN, intended to sustain peace. Pakistan became a member of the UN on September 30, 1947. Pakistan has actively participated in UN peacekeeping efforts in different parts of the world.

