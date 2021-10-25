ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Pakistan

ST on services: KPRA holds orientation session for women entrepreneurs

Recorder Report 25 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: To facilitate women entrepreneurs and encourage tax compliance, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) arranged an orientation session for women entrepreneurs of Peshawar. The orientation session was organised with the financial assistance of the German Agency for development, GIZ. The participants of the session were mostly associated with beauty salons, who were given presentations regarding sales tax (ST) on services by the officials of KPRA.

The participants were given on-spot demonstrations regarding how to file monthly returns and how to pay their taxes through banks or other funds transfer channels.

They were introduced with Salon Invoice Monitoring System (SIMS) developed by the IT team of KPRA specifically for the beauty parlours and the invoices generated through the system can be verified through the website of KPRA to make sure that the tax paid by a salon has reached the KP government or not.

The participants were given a demonstration of the system and they were told how to use it and take benefits from the features it offers.

The KPRA officials including Additional Collector Fazal Amin Shah and Director Abdul Haleem assured complete support to the women entrepreneurs in issues relating to KPRA.

The KPRA officials also told the participants that the rates of sales tax on services on beauty salons have already been reduced to merely 5 percent and it can further be reduced if the association of salons assures hundred percent tax compliance with KPRA.

