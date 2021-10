Pakistan rewrite history by beating India in T20 World Cup

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi star as Pakistan beat India in the high-octane T20 World Cup 2021 encounter by 25 runs to change history.

Afridi is the man of the match for his magical bowling figures of 3/12 in four overs.

Bowled! Shaheen takes the final wicket as Pakistan register first World Cup win against India

Pakistan need one wicket to win this match.