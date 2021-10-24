Pakistan Armed Forces extend best wishes to UN on its 76th anniversary

The Armed Forces of Pakistan have extended best wishes on the 76th anniversary of the United Nations, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Sunday.

The DG ISPR has extended best wishes for the international body from the armed forces on its 76th anniversary. He also conveyed a message from Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in a tweet. "Pakistan Army has distinguished history of serving humanity for peace."

It added, "Sacrifices by our men bear testimony to our unwavering resolve for global peace in line with our Founding Father’s vision."

On this day in 1945, the UN Charter was enforced. The UN offers the opportunity to amplify its common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that have guided the world body for the past 76 years.

