ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,359
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,945
55224hr
1.41% positivity
Sindh
467,142
Punjab
438,818
Balochistan
33,171
Islamabad
106,655
KPK
177,349
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FPCCI’s BMP urges govt to take steps aimed at arresting slide of Pak rupee

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s Businessmen Panel has urged the ...
Recorder Report 24 Oct 2021

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s Businessmen Panel has urged the government to control volatility of rupee against the US dollar, as the local currency continued to lose ground and fell to an all-time low of almost Rs174 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, putting the industrial revival and economic growth at risk.

FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said that apart from increasing exports and keeping a check on imports the government will have to take administrative measures, as a large demand of cash dollars are seen in the market.

He was of the view that State Bank of Pakistan will have to remain vigilant in this regard. Besides this, the SBP and the government also need to intervene and come up with policy reforms to control depreciation of rupee which is becoming more and more valueless.

Referring to the data released by the central bank, he said the rupee maintained the downtrend for the past five month, as it has lost 14.24% (or Rs21.69) compared to the 22-month high of Rs152.27 recorded in May. With a fresh decline of 0.28%, the rupee has depreciated 10.42% (or Rs16.42) since the start of the current fiscal year on July 1, 2021, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI US dollar BMP Pak rupee

Comments

Comments are closed.

FPCCI’s BMP urges govt to take steps aimed at arresting slide of Pak rupee

Power Div. seeks Rs134.8bn TSG to clear IPPs’ dues

CPEC open to all kinds of foreign investment: Umar

Bids invited from banks to act as KPP WLs

Sheikh Rashid holds meeting in Lahore: Govt finalises strategy for talks with banned outfit

TI-P accuses Sindh of tempering with SEZA

Cabinet seeks detailed presentation on vacant posts

Deadly clashes as TLP continues protest

Appointment of new DG ISI: notification after PM’s return from KSA

Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

IHC sets aside 10pc quota for promotion of non-engineers

Read more stories