CEO holds open court at Fesco headquarters

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmed holds an open court at FESCO headquarters here Saturday to listen the consumers’ complaints online.

On this occasion he said that FESCO is striving hard to provide the uninterrupted power supply to its consumers round the clock in all over the FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Chiniot, Khushab and Sargodha.

He directed the all Chief Engineers (CEs) and Superintending Engineers (SEs) to hold online open courts to solve the electricity consumers’ problem immediately. He said that smooth and continuous power supply to consumers is top priority of FESCO and in this connection FESCO officers and officials are performing their duty with full dedication. He lauded the performance of special teams of field staff, Monitoring Cell, 118 and toll free number 080066554 and said that they are ensuring to solve the consumers problems immediately.

He said that in current situation of corona virus FESCO workers are performing their duty without any fear and working in front line to facilitate the consumers. In view of corona virus, online open court was arranged.

Meanwhile, about over 50 consumers informed the CEO about their electricity problems online. In addition, CEO also remained online through Facebook page. He issued orders to solve the consumers’ complaint rapidly and informed about its progress within next 24 hours.