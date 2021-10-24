Second Airbus 320 obtained by PIA reaches Islamabad

KARACHI: The second aircraft obtained by Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on dry lease has reached Islamabad airport.

According to the details, the Airbus 320 aircraft, which reached Islamabad from France via Egypt, was obtained on six-year dry lease and it would be officially inducted in the fleet of a national flag carrier in the next few days. This was the third aircraft inducted into the fleet during the tenure of incumbent management. The airline’s A320 fleet has extended to 11 after the induction of this aircraft, PIA spokesman said and added that more aircraft would be inducted under PIA’s business plan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021